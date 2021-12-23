Report: Saudi Arabia building missiles, with help from China

Analysts say weapons produced at the facility could be designed in the same style as China’s missiles

Saudi Arabia is allegedly engaged in domestic production of its own ballistic missiles with assistance from China, a report published on Thursday explained.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed to CNN that United States intelligence departments assessed Saudi Arabia is manufacturing missiles in at least one site.

Additionally, two unnamed sources said a number of classified US intelligence briefings revealed that China and Saudi Arabia traded sensitive ballistic missile technology.

A representative from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, when asked for a statement on the matter, told CNN the two countries "have maintained friendly cooperation in all fields, including in the field of military trade.”

“Such cooperation does not violate any international law and does not involve the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the official added.

Satellite images taken of a suspected missile production site near Dawadmi, Saudi Arabia revealed the presence of a burn pit.

The pit is believed to be used in disposal of the solid-propellant left over from missile production.

Analysts from Middlebury Institute of International Studies told CNN that this is “the first unambiguous evidence that the facility is operating to produce missiles.”

Though much remains unclear, analysts say weapons produced at the facility could be designed in the same style as China’s missiles, given the site was constructed with help from Beijing.

However, Saudi Arabia reached out to a number of other states regarding ballistic missile development, which means the weapons produced at the site could also be of a completely different build.