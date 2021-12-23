Saudi TV reports boat with explosives destroyed in Red Sea

The boat was allegedly launched from a region controlled by Houthi rebels

A boat allegedly carrying explosives in the Red Sea was destroyed by a Saudi-led military coalition, according to state TV reports.

The coalition said that the boat was going to carry out an attack, and Saudi Arabia’s state TV reported it “was launched from Yemen's Hodeidah,” a region controlled by Houthi rebels.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition also said it destroyed an armed drone, allegedly targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, according to Al Arabiya.

No casualties were reported from the resulting debris, the coalition said.

The Saudi-led coalition is supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its fight against the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

In 2015, the Houthis took over Yemen’s capital, Sana'a, forcing the country’s government out of power and prompting Saudi Arabia to intervene militarily.

The conflict in Yemen exacted a dire humanitarian toll on the country, with aid groups reporting the state is in the midst of a crisis.

Millions of people were displaced since the beginning of the war, and tens of thousands were killed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473745657622003712 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Children in Yemen are said to be especially vulnerable to the impacts of the war, according to the United Nations.

A November report from the UN Development Programme projected that the majority of future deaths caused by indirect impacts of the Yemen conflict will be from “young children.”