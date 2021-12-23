First Emirati astronaut reveals he took Israeli flag to space

'It was a precious, touching gift to receive,' says Josh Bandit, the Israeli pavilion organizer

The United Arab Emirates's first astronaut in space, Hazzaa al-Mansoori, revealed he brought an Israeli flag to his 2019 flight, Israeli media reported Thursday.

Alon Ushpiz, the foreign ministry director-general, posted that al-Mansoori presented the flag to Israeli officials during a visit to the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

"I am happy to be here and to give the Israeli flag as a gift to the people here and to the public in Israel," al-Mansoori said, according to Ynet.

"I took this flag with me two years ago on my first mission, as a statement astronaut who flew into space - so this is a gift for all Israelis."

Al-Mansoori flew aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft in September 2019, staying in the station for eight days. He landed in Kazakhstan upon his return.

He flew a year before the Abraham Accords normalized ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"It was a precious, touching gift to receive," said Josh Bandit, the Israeli pavilion organizer, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"To come dressed in his spacesuit and visit our pavilion - it shows a genuine caring for Israelis," Bandit added.

Al-Mansoori also stated his intent to visit Israel as soon as possible, in accordance with Covid restrictions.