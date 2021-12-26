Saudi-led coalition: Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes

Saudi Arabia regularly accuses Iran of supplying the Huthis with sophisticated weapons

On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed.

Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with sophisticated weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents.

Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen.

The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki told a news conference the Huthis were "militarizing" Sanaa airport and using it as a "main center for launching ballistic missiles and drones" towards the kingdom.

Malki showed reporters a video clip which he said depicted "the headquarters of Iranian and Hezbollah experts at the airport" where, he alleged, "Hezbollah is training the Huthis to booby-trap and use drones.”

Malki showed other clips, which he said showed a Hezbollah member placing explosives in a drone, and a man he identified as a Hezbollah official telling Huthi members, "we must strengthen our ranks.”

The footage could not be independently verified.