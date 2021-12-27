UAE issues first civil marriage license for non-Muslim couple

The UAE revamped an array of laws in a social liberalization drive designed to highlight its progressive brand
The United Arab Emirates issued its first civil marriage license for a non-Muslim couple, state media reported Monday.
The UAE - where foreigners make up 90 percent of its population of approximately 10 million people - continues to amend its laws to present itself as a modernizing force in a largely conservative region.
A Canadian couple was the first to marry under a new law on the personal status of non-Muslims in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, the WAM news agency reported.
The move "contributes to the consolidation of Abu Dhabi's position as a world-leading destination for skills and expertise from around the world," WAM said.
Civil marriage in the Middle East is uncommon and usually conducted under a religious authority of one of the three monotheistic beliefs - Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.
While some countries in the region allow civil unions based on certain conditions, some only recognize civil marriages conducted abroad, and others not at all.
Late last year, the UAE revamped an array of laws in a social liberalization drive designed to highlight its progressive brand.
These included lifting a ban on unmarried couples living together, loosening restrictions on alcohol, and offering long-term residencies.
Earlier this month, the UAE also announced that it will move to a Western-style Saturday-Sunday weekend.
Starting on Saturday, the Emirates will become the only Gulf country not to observe weekends from Friday - the Muslim day of prayer - to Saturday.