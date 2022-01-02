English
Saudi Arabia, UAE confront rise in daily Covid cases

i24NEWS - Reuters

A staff member works on a smart sterilizing robot at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the yearly hajj pilgrimage amid the Covid 19 pandemic on July 20, 2021.
Fayez Nureldine/AFPA staff member works on a smart sterilizing robot at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the yearly hajj pilgrimage amid the Covid 19 pandemic on July 20, 2021.

The UAE attributes the rise in Covid cases to an intensified testing campaign

Gulf states Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are facing an increased surge in the number of daily Covid 19 infections as the virus continues to circulate throughout the region.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia recorded 1,024 daily Covid cases - a record high for the kingdom since August. 

The number of infections per day reported in the neighboring UAE reached 2,600.

Although these totals are not analyzed by variant types, both states reported the presence of omicron within their borders towards the beginning of December.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, the UAE announced on Saturday it would prohibit international travel for unvaccinated citizens starting January 10.

Additionally, UAE citizens who received the first two doses of the Covid vaccine will also require a booster shot in order to travel to another country.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) attributed the rise in cases to an intensified testing campaign launched by the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

On Sunday, it was announced that the ministry “conducted 429,564 additional Covid 19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment,” which led to an increase in the number of reported infections, according to WAM.