Gulf states struck by Covid surge as omicron spreads

The number of new cases in Saudi Arabia more than doubled since Sunday’s reported data

Covid 19 cases are on the rise across the Gulf, with the number of daily infections increasing as the omicron variant circulates throughout the region.

Though the Gulf’s Covid data does not designate cases by their strain, the omicron offshoot was previously detected in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

Additionally, Soha al-Bayat, vaccination head at Qatar’s public health ministry, announced on state TV that the surge in Covid case numbers was “related to the omicron variant.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1436974039977926657 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Tuesday, Qatar recorded 1,695 new daily Covid infections - numbers unheard of since the country’s surge of infections in the summer of last year.

Nearby Kuwait reported 1,492 daily infections Tuesday, and public gatherings hosted indoors will be prohibited until February 28 as health authorities fight to stem the spread of the virus.

The number of new cases in Saudi Arabia more than doubled from Sunday’s number of 1,000 - the kingdom announced 2,585 daily infections on Tuesday.

Bahrain, who imposed Covid restrictions on non-essential activities for unvaccinated people in December, reported nearly 900 infections on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the UAE recorded over 2,500 new Covid cases, an increase which the Emirates News Agency (WAM) attributed to an intensified testing campaign launched by the country’s health authority.