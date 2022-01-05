UAE diplomats take seat on UN Security Council

'We will promote women’s empowerment and common responses to global challenges'

Emirati diplomats worked as new members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) this week, vowing to champion peace and stability during their two-week term.

The United Arab Emirates last had a seat in the 1980s on the UN panel charged with ensuring international stability, i24NEWS correspondent Mike Wagenheim noted.

In 2021, the Gulf nation was endorsed by the Arab League of Nations, and up against the Asia Pacific group of nations regained its place on the 15-member committee.

The UAE ambassador to the UN Lana Nusseibeh addressed the media on Tuesday, saying she will take a pragmatic approach to international conflicts.

“Diplomacy is about dialogue, seeking out diverse views, and charting a path towards consensus.”

“On the council, we will seek to promote stability and to move from the mindset of conflict management to conflict prevention and resolution,” Nusseibeh said.

Sources indicate the UAE will try to take a technocratic, apolitical approach to the council, as they are friendly with the likes of Russia and China as well as the United States and European Union members.

The Emirati diplomats will therefore work to bridge the gaps on issues between rival nations while promoting “women’s empowerment and common responses to global challenges… including climate-related security threats, security threats related to terrorism, and pandemics.”

“The UAE will continue to contribute to the international order with creativity and entrepreneurship,” said the Emirati UN envoy.

In their approach to Iran, they will likely continue to push the global community to reintegrate into the JCPOA Iranian nuclear accord.