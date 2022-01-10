English
Saudi Arabia: Princess Basmah freed after 3 years

Saudi Arabia's Princess Basmah Bint Saud Bin Abdulaziz speaks during a discussion on the role of women in the Middle East at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, US, on April 12, 2017.
Mandel Ngan/AFPSaudi Arabia's Princess Basmah Bint Saud Bin Abdulaziz speaks during a discussion on the role of women in the Middle East at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, US, on April 12, 2017.

'She seems worn out but is in good spirits, and thankful to reunite with her sons in person'

Saudi Arabia’s Princess Basmah bint Saud and her daughter Suhoud were released after being held in a state prison for three years without an official charge, according to her legal team.

Henri Estramant, the royal’s legal advisor, said on Saturday that “The two ladies were released from their arbitrary imprisonment, and arrived at their home in Jeddah” on Thursday, according to The Guardian.

“The princess is doing fine but will be seeking medical expertise. She seems worn out but is in good spirits, and thankful to reunite with her sons in person.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479952962625716236 ...

The princess, an outspoken human rights advocate, was first detained with her daughter back in 2019, and her family believes that the royal’s detainment was prompted by her work speaking out on rights abuses.

Princess Basmah is known to be a vocal critic of the way women are treated in Saudi Arabia, according to Deutsche Welle.

Relatives said in a written 2020 statement to the United Nations that they suspected Princess Basmah was arrested because of her “record as an outspoken critic of abuses,” according to AFP.

A number of advocates additionally propose that the royal was possibly jailed over her ties to Saudi Arabia's ex-crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479767131407495171 ...

