UAE bans unvaccinated citizens from air travel

A ban on unvaccinated citizens from international travel in the United Arab Emirates began Monday in an effort to curb the continuous spread of Covid.

The protocols were issued by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

“All means are being employed to force people to be fully vaccinated while not making vaccination mandatory,” said Bastien Borie, i24NEWS correspondent in Dubai.

Those with medical exemptions from receiving the vaccine will not be subject to the rules, nor will "humanitarian cases and individuals traveling for medical and treatment purposes,” The National reported.

“Exit bans are quite new… but we could feel it coming,” Borie explained, adding that “very large quantities of Chinese vaccines have been sent to the UAE in the past weeks.”

“These are new generation vaccines for which scientists provide a much higher immunity to contamination.”

Citizens with two doses of the Covid vaccine are required to get a booster shot in order to travel to another country.

However, Borie explained that only “Emirati citizens face [the ban], so only 10 percent of the population here.”

“In terms of air traffic, it won’t change much. But it strengthens the vaccination campaign a little more.”

Roughly 94 percent of the UAE’s population is fully vaccinated, with more than 22.6 million doses administered in one of the world’s most robust vaccination drives.

“It’s quite paradoxical. The situation is under control in terms of Covid," Borie told i24NEWS.

Despite the UAE reaching 2,600 daily infections last week, Borie noted “the atmosphere is serene… with the massive vaccination campaign and full trust in the digital tracking of the population.”

“The incentives are numerous and rather effective.”