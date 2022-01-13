This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

Two people were wounded Thursday by a rocket that fell on a school in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, while two other rockets fell on United States embassy grounds, a security source said.

"Three rockets were fired towards the Green Zone. Two of those fell on the grounds of the American embassy and the other on a school nearby, injuring a woman and a girl," the high-ranking official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

There were no immediate reports of injuries at the US embassy.

"The US Embassy compound was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty and international relations," the embassy's official Twitter account announced following the incident.

"We have long said that these sorts of reprehensible attacks are an assault not just on diplomatic facilities, but on the sovereignty of Iraq itself."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481693495429668866 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story