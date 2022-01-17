UAE: 3 killed, 6 injured in alleged drone strike claimed by Houthis

Pakistani, two Indian nationals killed when three fuel tanks exploded in Abu Dhabi, state media reports

Three people were killed and six injured on Monday morning when three fuel tanks exploded in Abu Dhabi, state media reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for an alleged drone strike that caused the oil tankers to explode in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

One Pakistani and two Indian nationals were killed in the blast. The injuries to the six others range from light to medium, according to state news agency WAM.

The blasts occurred in Musaffah, an industrial district to the southwest of Abu Dhabi, near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and a fire broke out at a new construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Local police said that drones were spotted in the area before the explosion, according to WAM.

Both fires have been brought under control and air traffic was not impacted, Al Arabiya reported.

No significant damage was reported, and an investigation was launched into the cause of the fires.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483022007797272577 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Saudi Arabia leads the coalition in Yemen fighting the Houthis and has been a frequent target of cross-border attacks. The UAE is a member of the Arab coalition that intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015, though it withdrew combat forces from the theatre in February 2020.

Three drones were launched on Monday toward Saudi Arabia's southern region but were intercepted, an Arab coalition spokesperson said, according to Al Arabiya. The explosive-laden drones were launched from Sanaa’s airport in Yemen.

Earlier this month, Houthi forces hijacked a UAE cargo ship, the Rwabee, off the coast of Yemen.

The United Nations on Friday called for the release of the Emirati-flagged ship along with its 11-member crew. The Houthis rejected this request, saying the vessel was carrying “military assets."