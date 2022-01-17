UAE threatens response to suspected Houthi drone attack

The UAE says it 'reserves the full right to respond to this terrorist attack and criminal escalation'

The United Arab Emirates threatened reprisals against Yemen's Houthi rebels after suspected drone strikes killed three people in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"The UAE condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist Houthi militia’ targeting of civilian areas and infrastructure on UAE soil today,” the foreign ministry’s Deputy Director of Strategic Communications Afra Al Hameli announced on Twitter.

“The UAE reserves the full right to respond to this terrorist attack and criminal escalation.”

Saudi Arabia, who leads a coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen, issued its own foreign ministry statement after the incident expressing solidarity with the UAE.

Riyadh said that the recent attack on Abu Dhabi “reaffirms the danger of this terrorist group and its threat to security, peace, and stability in the region and the world,” the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The two Gulf states were also joined by Bahrain’s foreign ministry, which “affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain denounces this Houthi attack, which was launched from Sanaa Port, a civilian facility,” according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Bahrain’s foreign ministry expressed that “the Kingdom stands in solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and all the measures it will take to confront such cowardly attacks,” BNA reported.