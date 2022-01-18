Saudi-led coalition stikes Sana'a; Houthis say a dozen killed

Strike comes after three killed in Houthi drone attack on UAE

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels said Monday it had launched air strikes targeting the rebel-held capital of Sanaa after a deadly attack against coalition ally Abu Dhabi.

"In response to the threat and (out of) military necessity, air strikes have begun in Sanaa," the official Saudi Press Agency said on Twitter.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah TV channel confirmed the coalition attacks, reporting at least 12 killed including women and children.

The deadly drone attack that targeted Abu Dhabi earlier killed three and injuring six.

This is a developing story