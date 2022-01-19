Dubai's Emirates suspends several flights to US on 5G concerns

The airline mainly uses the Boeing 777, a plane particularly affected by the new high-speed wireless service

Dubai's Emirates airline announced on Tuesday that it will suspend several flights to the United States as of January 19 until further notice, due to 5G mobile deployment.

The move is "due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US", the company said. It said the destinations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Flights to New York's JFK, Los Angeles International Airport, and Washington DC's Dulles International Airport will continue to operate as usual, the company added.

"We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible," the carrier said, according to Reuters.

Emirates mainly uses the Boeing 777, a plane particularly affected by the new high-speed wireless service.

The cancelations come after AT&T and Verizon said they would postpone deployment of the wireless service near some airports.

Several other countries also canceled flights or plan to use different planes to the US due to 5G concerns.

Japan Airlines said that it was informed that 5G signals “may interfere with the radio altimeter installed on the Boeing 777" and plans to stop using the model in the US for now.