UAE's tolerant textbooks 'a model for others to emulate'

Sheff says 'Putting Israel on the map I think is the next obvious stage'

Marcus Sheff, CEO of the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education, spoke with i24NEWS on how the UAE’s textbooks are building a more tolerant society.

“I think it's fair to say that in the 26 years that we have been reviewing curriculum in the Arab and in the Muslim world, this most closely meets UNESCO’s standards of peace and tolerance,” Sheff said.

Schoolbooks are more inclusive, often covering interfaith interactions between Muslims and non-Muslims.

“It is head and shoulders above the norm in the region in the teaching of peace, religious tolerance, and acceptance of the other… (and) clearly could be a model for others to emulate.”

The CEO explained how textbooks are an important tool for setting the stage for a more peaceful and tolerant society by educating the next generation on such values.

“Children are asked to think about what tolerance means, and to comment on it, so that’s really critical thinking,” he noted.

Textbooks also covered the topic of Iran from a perspective of security threats - addressing the Islamic republic's aggression towards its neighbors.

Though a number of books are still reluctant to identify Israel on maps within - and even place the Palestinian flag over the state instead in some cases - Sheff said real change is occurring nonetheless.

“On one hand, we’re seeing so much tolerance and so much material which demonized Israel - antisemitic conspiracies about the Zionist movement, and its ‘imperial aspirations’ have been taken out.”

“Putting Israel on the map I think is the next obvious stage,” he said.