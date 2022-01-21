Yemen’s internet goes dark after Saudi coalition airstrike

Internet watchdog Netblocks confirms a 'nation-scale collapse of internet connectivity'

The Saudi-led coalition bombarded Yemen's Hodeidah overnight, taking out a telecommunications hub and triggering a nationwide internet blackout, a web monitor and AFP correspondents said on Friday.

The pro-government coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels said that they targeted a "hub for piracy and organized crime" in the city, whose port is a lifeline for the embattled country.

Last week, the United Nations agency situated there - the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement - called for an investigation into the area’s port amid allegations that the facility is being used for military purposes by the Houthis.

Global internet watchdog NetBlocks reported a "nation-scale collapse of internet connectivity" after the bombardment. AFP correspondents located in Hodeidah and Sana’a also confirmed the outage occurred.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency said that the coalition carried out "precision air strikes... to destroy the capabilities of the Houthi militia in Hodeidah."

The situation in Yemen is escalating following a strike on the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi, which was claimed by the Houthi rebel faction.

In response to the attack on a coalition ally, Saudi Arabia ramped up its efforts against the group in Yemen on Monday, hitting the rebel-held capital of Sana’a with air strikes.