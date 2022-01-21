Red Cross, Houthis report airstrike on Yemen prison

Omar says 'ICRC teams are inspecting the location to verify the numbers of dead and injured'

An air strike destroyed a prison in the Houthi rebel stronghold of Saada in northern Yemen, leaving many dead or wounded, the insurgents said Friday as the Red Cross confirmed an attack.

Grisly video footage released by the Iran-backed insurgents showed bombed-out buildings with rescue workers lifting bodies from the rubble and mangled corpses left in piles nearby.

"There was a targeting of a detention center in Saada and currently ICRC teams are inspecting the location to verify the numbers of dead and injured," Basheer Omar, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen, told AFP.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels did not claim an attack on Saada, the Houthis' heartland.

However, the coalition launched airstrikes overnight Thursday-Friday on another area in Yemen - rebel-held Hodeidah - sparking a country-wide internet outage when a telecommunications hub was struck.

This operation reportedly involved a series of “precision air strikes... to destroy the capabilities of the Houthi militia in Hodeidah,” according to Saudi Arabia’s state media.

The coalition also said that it targeted a “hub for piracy and organized crime” within the area.

Clashes are rising between the Iran-backed Houthis and coalition forces after the rebel faction claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi which killed three people - the incident led to a subsequent military response from Saudi Arabia.