In Muslim-majority UAE, an interfaith beacon is found

Rabbis expect a new interfaith complex will further promote cross-religious dialogue

Though the United Arab Emirates is famously known for its luxurious malls and towering Burj Khalifa skyscraper, a diverse interfaith project may soon become one of the nation’s most notable structures.

The Abrahamic Family House, a religious complex which will house a mosque, a synagogue, and a church, is currently under construction in Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

Named after Abraham - the shared patriarch of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam - this historic interfaith complex is the first of its kind in the Muslim-majority UAE, and offers a display of religious unity not often seen in the Middle East.

The structure, designed by Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye OBE, features three houses of worship composed of equal cubic volumes and exterior dimensions to ensure that no one building outweighs another.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1482736764389310465 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Though the complex’s sites share these similar features, each one is completely unique - drawing on a variety of religious motifs to influence the architectural themes within.

The composition of the mosque is intended to evoke the sequences of Islamic worship, the synagogue’s interior draws from the layered leaves of Sukkot palm fronds, and the church uses light and water to pay homage to elements within Christianity.

“The design aims to both meaningfully represent, and support diverse communities… unlocking a contemporary spirit that draws from tradition but looks towards the future - a future defined by acceptance, inclusion, and peace,” the project’s website explained.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1092475559014207488 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This initiative has been long in the works - drawing inspiration from a February 2019 meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayyeb in the UAE.

While in Abu Dhabi, the pair signed the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” an interfaith declaration which aims “to spread the culture of tolerance and of living together in peace.”

This event led to the establishment of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, the organization behind the Abrahamic Family House project.

Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities said that the complex is a continuation of the past “Year of Tolerance” - in 2019, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan proclaimed that the year would focus on creating a more open society.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1194916213656313856 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The initiative also reflects the growing religious diversity of the UAE as Jewish life establishes a stronger presence in the country.

“Jewish life is flourishing, the Jewish community is increasing in number… and we have all that we need as a Jewish community in order to thrive,” the rabbi told i24NEWS.

Dr. Abadie spoke favorably of the Abrahamic Family House project, and anticipated it would foster future opportunities for connections that transcend religious affiliation.

“Of course, that center will be used not just for services, but will be used for lectures, for interfaith dialogue… for learning from each other.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1092834826988802053 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“It will definitely be a source of interfaith dialogue and bridge building between the three religions,” he said.

The rabbi, who arrived in the country following the Abraham Accords, added that the historic normalization agreement with Israel also encouraged additional development in the UAE’s Jewish community.

Following this establishment of diplomatic ties, Abu Dhabi licensed its first synagogue in 2020.

Now, Dr. Abadie says that “there are several places of worship… There’s kosher restaurants, kosher caterers, there’s Jewish lectures.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483140173193957376 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He explained that there are already a number of opportunities for interfaith dialogue among locals in the UAE, and that these visitors are welcomed to Jewish events.

“Many Emiratis join us sometimes in our celebration of holidays, of Shabbat, and we have lectures that they attend,” the rabbi added.

“We live in a very, very open society,” Rabbi Levi Duchman, Rabbi to the UAE, told i24NEWS.

“The government is so supportive of our Jewish community, and in fact, the Jewish community in the UAE should be a role model and an example for other communities around the world.”

Duchman first founded the UAE’s Jewish community back in 2014, a group which now amounts to hundreds of members across the country.

He also established Jewish UAE, an organization which works to foster the nation’s Jewish life by offering educational, religious, and social services - the group additionally manages the UAE’s first Kosher Compliance Certification.

As a country with residents from a variety of diverse backgrounds already, Duchman explained that establishing greater interfaith messaging is a natural next step for the UAE.

“The UAE has over 200 nationalities… and I think this message of people coming together to live in a country, to work together, to learn from each other, should apply to religion as well.”

Inter-religious encounters in the UAE can often challenge the preconceived notions that those of non-Muslim faiths may carry as well.

“When I see (visitors) coming for the first time to a Muslim country, they’re learning… and they’re fascinated,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1434905381461893123 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“They’re like ‘How come I always judged over these years, like when I saw someone with the name Mohammad, I didn’t think that he could be open minded?’”

He said that the Abrahamic Family House is an important development from the UAE’s government which can show how religion - historically a more polarizing force - brings communities closer together instead of sparking divisions.

“The Abrahamic House is not only important for our Jewish community of the UAE. It’s not only important for the religious communities of the UAE,” the rabbi said.

“This is important for humanity - when human beings around the world see an Arab Muslim government that is building a synagogue, a mosque, and a church in the heart of the Middle East - this brings tolerance, this brings people together.”