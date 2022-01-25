UAE locals shaken after Houthi attacks but overall feel safe

Rivera says 'Overall I feel safe but I don’t know how it will escalate'

The recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on the United Arab Emirates left some locals shaken, but residents remain largely confident in the safety of the nation’s capital.

“Definitely we are nervous,” Shaynaaz Govinda, who resided in the country for three years, told Reuters in Abu Dhabi.

“But we have full faith in the UAE leaders... I'm sure they have a good defense system,” she said.

This sentiment was echoed by a number of locals, with business as usual commencing in the UAE’s bustling capital on Monday.

“Life is normal,” Nilanjan Sen, an Indian expatriate and UAE resident of 22 years, informed Reuters.

However, some inhabitants expressed concern on the potential for additional strikes in the future.

“I moved here thinking there would be less chaos,” Tahlia Rivera, an American medical student, said.

“Overall I feel safe but I don’t know how it will escalate,” she added.

The UAE, which supports a coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the rebels in Yemen, was hit by a fatal Houthi-claimed strike on Abu Dhabi last week - an attack which killed three people.

An additional strike from Yemen’s rebel faction was intercepted over the UAE early on Monday morning, with no casualties reported.