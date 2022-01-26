UAE warns against sharing Houthi strike interception videos

Public Prosecution office warns 'such videos threaten vital and military facilities in the country'

The United Arab Emirates summoned a number of people for circulating footage of Houthi strikes against the country being intercepted, and said that these actions pose national security risks.

A Houthi strike targeted a base holding United States troops in Abu Dhabi early on Monday morning, but the attack was intercepted by Patriot missile defense interceptors.

Footage of the interception circulated on social media later, prompting concerns from the Public Prosecution.

“The Public Prosecution advised the public that such videos threaten vital and military facilities in the country,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced, citing risks to “national security and stability.”

The office also “urged the public not to circulate videos that may harm the country's security interests,” according to WAM.

UAE Attorney General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi added that “the Public Prosecution will take the appropriate legal action against related crimes to protect the nation’s interests, public order, and security of the community.”

Monday’s thwarted attack followed a fatal Houthi strike on the UAE’s capital city last week, which killed three civilians.

The UAE supports a military coalition in Yemen, which is led by Saudi Arabia, against the Houthis - an Iran-backed rebel faction currently at war with the state’s internationally recognized government.