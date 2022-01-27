US warns of missile, drone attacks in UAE travel advisory

State Department warns 'Recent missile and drone attacks targeted populated areas and civilian infrastructure'

On Thursday, the United States changed its travel advisory warning for the United Arab Emirates, urging citizens to avoid visiting the Gulf state due to “the threat of missile or drone attacks.”

“The possibility of attacks affecting US citizens and interests in the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula remains an ongoing, serious concern,” the advisory explained.

On Monday, Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a strike against the UAE, targeting a base hosting US troops in Abu Dhabi.

The attack was thwarted by American-made Patriot missile defense interceptors, and no casualties were reported by Abu Dhabi after the incident.

“Rebel groups operating in Yemen have stated an intent to attack neighboring countries, including the UAE, using missiles and drones,” the updated State Department notice continued, adding “Recent missile and drone attacks targeted populated areas and civilian infrastructure.”

Last week, a Houthi attack struck the UAE and killed three civilians in the industrial district of Musaffah, prompting messages of solidarity with Abu Dhabi from officials all over the world.

Saudi Arabia, who leads a coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, also responded by launching airstrikes against the rebel faction after the attack on the UAE - a state which supports Yemen’s pro-government forces.