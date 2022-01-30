Israel’s Herzog evokes Abraham Accords with gift on UAE trip

Israel's President Herzog presents Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a gift

After Israel’s President Isaac Herzog kicked off the first day of his historic visit to the United Arab Emirates, the official was invited to the crown prince of Abu Dhabi’s private palace as a subsequent extension of their conference this morning.

The trip marks Herzog’s first official Abu Dhabi trip as Israel’s president, and was made possible by the landmark Abraham Accords, a United States-brokered agreement which saw the UAE and Israel establish diplomatic relations in 2020.

As a continuation of their talks during the first morning of Herzog’s visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Israel’s president to his residence, where the pair spoke for two hours in a follow-up meeting first proposed by the crown prince.

Following their discussion, Herzog presented Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed with the news that a pediatric medical conference hosted at Israel’s Schneider Medical Center would be named in honor of the Abraham Accords which first brought the two states together.

“The conference will share the knowledge and experience of the medical teams at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center about children’s illnesses, health, culture, and their ability to confront their situations with optimism, learning, art, and humor,” a press release from the president’s office said.