UAE's Rabbi Abadie reflects on Israel's Herzog visit

'With Covid or without Covid, this past year, the UAE has seen over 200,000 Israelis and Jewish tourists'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog met with members of the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, and Rabbi Elie Abadie spoke to i24NEWS about the visit.

Abadie, a Senior Rabbi on the Jewish Council of the Emirates, said the meeting was "very moving" due to the visit's historic nature.

According to Abadie, the two spoke of the mutual interests of both countries and of how to advance the Abraham Accords.

The rabbi spoke about Jewish tourism to the UAE in the wake of the Covid pandemic, as travel opens up and restrictions are lifted.

"With Covid or without Covid, this past year, the UAE has seen over 200,000 Israelis and Jewish tourists...enjoying the places, eating kosher foods, praying at the places of prayer, and all their needs as Jews were being met here in the UAE."

Abadie said that many tourists came not only to see the UAE but also to establish businesses in the nation.

When asked about the attacks on the UAE by the Houthis in Yemen and the need for a strong security relationship between the UAE and Israel, Abadie replied: "We do feel very safe here as the Jewish community in the UAE... I have spoken with many of the Emirati, the people in the government; they're not concerned."

"This country is one of the safest - if not the safest one for the Jewish community to live," Abadie said, referring to the global spike of antisemitism.