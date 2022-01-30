UAE intercepts missile shot during Herzog's visit

This is a developing story

Emirati air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile attack late Sunday, coming as Israel's President Isaac Herzog conducts a state visit in Abu Dhabi.

Footage posted on social media showed flashes in the sky, with the United Arab Emirates' defense ministry later announcing that the missile was thwarted. No damage was reported, the ministry said in a statement, as the missile fell "outside of populated areas."

"The UAE air defense forces and the [Saudi-led] Coalition Command had succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying locations of the sites," the statement said.

The ministry asserted its "full readiness to deal with any threats," and that it will "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks."

More to follow...