Houthis say they targeted Abu Dhabi, Dubai in latest strike

Sarea warns Emiratis to 'stay away from vital headquarters and facilities that will be (future) targets'

On Monday, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack on Abu Dhabi, and added that the group also sent drones to attack Dubai.

Yemen’s rebel faction said that it launched a number of ballistic missiles towards the capital of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday night, and threatened additional attacks against the country.

“We renew our warning to citizens, residents and companies to stay away from vital headquarters and facilities that will be targets in the coming period,” Yahya Sarea, the Houthi’s military spokesperson, announced.

While there was no word on any potential drone attack on Dubai, the UAE said that the Houthi strike on Abu Dhabi, which took place during a historic first official visit by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to the UAE, was thwarted by the country’s air defense system.

The Houthi information minister referred to the recent attack on the UAE as a “welcome for the leadership of the Zionist entity,” according to Reuters.

News of the attack brought strong condemnation from the United States, who denounced the Houthi missile launched on Abu Dhabi Monday.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted that “While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians.”