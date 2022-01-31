Qatar emir meets Biden in shadow of Ukraine tensions

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will be first Gulf state leader to visit US president since taking office

US President Joe Biden will build on attempts to ensure energy back-up for European allies when he hosts Qatar's emir Monday in a White House meeting overshadowed by fears Russia could cut exports over the Ukraine crisis.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will be the first Gulf state leader to visit Biden since he became president just over a year ago and the Oval Office talks will cement the tiny country's status as a major international player.

In addition to meeting Biden, the sheikh earlier in the day met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and was scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, members of Congress and other officials, the White House said.

A deal between Qatar and Boeing was announced on Monday, with a signing ceremony scheduled at the White House. Qatar Airways will purchase 25 737 MAX aircraft in addition to the freighter 777X.

The most urgent agenda item for Biden is a scramble by the United States and the EU to ensure that European nations, already hit by soaring energy prices, can weather disruption in Russian exports if Moscow decides to cut supplies.

Western capitals are threatening unprecedented economic sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine, where it has placed more than 100,000 combat troops on the border.

However, there are fears that the oil- and gas-producing giant could retaliate against the European Union, which imports 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia.

Announcing the visit, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the emir and Biden would be discussing "the stability of global energy supplies."