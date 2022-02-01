US President Biden classifies Qatar as a major non-NATO ally

Biden says Qatar's designation as a major non-NATO ally is 'long overdue'

United States President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he plans to classify Qatar as a “major non-NATO ally” during a meeting with the state’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Washington DC.

The MNNA status is given to nations which hold strategic working relationships with Washington, but are not NATO members.

It demonstrates a “deep respect for the friendship for the countries to which it is extended,” according to the US State Department.

“Qatar is a good friend and reliable and capable partner. And I’m notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance of our relationship,” the president said, adding “I think it’s long overdue.”

The designation will see Qatar join the ranks of other MNNA states like Australia, Japan, Kuwait, Israel, and a number of additional non-NATO nations.

Experts believe Qatar, an international leader in liquefied natural gas, could also supply Europe with energy in the event that the crisis in Ukraine halts the region’s flow of gas from Russia amid rising tensions between Moscow and Washington.

During his meeting, Biden additionally praised an order placed by Qatar Airways Group for several Boeing aircraft, and said that the deal would create “tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.”