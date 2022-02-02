UAE Defense Ministry: '3 hostile drones' intercepted

UAE says it is 'ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state'

The United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed "3 hostile drones," the latest such report from the Gulf country after last month’s Houthi strikes.

The drones entered the UAE’s airspace at dawn, according to a tweet from the ministry’s official Twitter account, before being intercepted “away from populated areas.”

The ministry “confirms it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory.”

Similar recent attacks on the UAE were claimed on Monday by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who said they sent drones and ballistic missiles Sunday to target Abu Dhabi and Dubai during an official visit by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.

The UAE said that the ballistic missile attack on its capital was intercepted by the country’s air defense system, and reported no damage or casualties.

Yahya Sarea, the Houthi’s military spokesperson, warned that future attacks on the UAE would follow, and cautioned “citizens, residents and companies to stay away from… facilities that will be targets in the coming period.”

The UAE supports a Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Experts believe that this military support helped Yemen’s coalition and pro-government forces advance in the areas of Marib and Shabwah, potentially prompting Houthi retaliation, according to Al Jazeera.