Report: Israeli security delegation visited UAE after Houthi attack

Senior Israeli and UAE officials met in Abu Dhabi to discuss improving defense capabilities

An Israeli security delegation visited the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss bolstering the Gulf state's defense capabilities against attacks from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Walla! News reports.

The Israelis arrived to Abu Dhabi following the Houthi-claimed drone attack on January 17 that killed three civilians and wounded six.

The Houthis have since stepped up their attacks against the UAE, including on January 31 firing a ballistic missile from Yemen while Israeli President Isaac Herzog was in the country during the first visit by an Israeli president to the Gulf state.

The UAE said it intercepted and destroyed the missile.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote a letter to Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan following the first attack, writing that Israel was ready to provide security and intelligence assistance to the UAE to protect its citizens against future attacks.

"I have instructed the Israeli defense establishment to provide the United Arab Emirates with all the necessary assistance, if you are interested," Bennett wrote.

Israel and the UAE normalized relations in September 2020 with the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

The UAE is reportedly seeking assistance with defensive missile systems and countering unmanned aerial vehicles.

Israelis have said that the most important defensive measure for the Gulf state is an early warning system and detection of incoming missiles.

According to the report, Israel wants to assist the UAE but without endangering sensitive technology which the Jewish state does not want to share with other countries.