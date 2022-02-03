Shadowy group claims responsibility for attack on UAE

Awliyat al-Waad al-Haq, or 'True Promise Brigades,' claims responsibility for attack on UAE

A different, little-known group claimed responsibility for the most recent attack on the United Arab Emirates after a series of Houthi-conducted strikes on the Gulf country.

On Wednesday, the UAE’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed three “hostile drones” which penetrated its airspace at dawn.

The shadowy Iraq-based armed group Awliyat al-Waad al-Haq, or “True Promise Brigades,” later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The True Promise Brigades released a statement saying it sent “four drones targeting vital facilities in Abu Dhabi,” according to Al Jazeera.

Wednesday’s attack was launched in response to the UAE’s interference in Yemen and Iraq, the faction said in its statement.

The UAE supports a coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen, which aids the country’s pro-government forces in their fight against the nation’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Experts are unsure of whether the True Promise Brigades faction is actually active and able to conduct such strikes, or if the entity is just a cover for groups affiliated with Iran, according to Reuters.

While little is known about the militia, this is not the group’s first attributed strike - it also claimed responsibility back in 2021 for an attack on the Yamama Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital city.