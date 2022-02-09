UAE: Gas cylinder, not Houthi strike, caused fire and blast

Abu Dhabi's civil defense authority warns public 'to avoid spreading rumors and false information'

After the United States warned of a possible missile strike in the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi explained that a fire and blast in the capital on Wednesday was caused by a malfunctioning gas cylinder.

The fire, which started in a residential building, initially elicited concerns of a potential attack on the Gulf city given a series of recent strikes on the capital - most of which were claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams rushed to the scene… after the Authority's Operations Room received a report at 00:09 that a fire broke out in a building on Hamdan Street,” the UAE’s official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The building’s residents were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported.

The capital’s civil defense services confirmed that “all concerned teams are dealing with the situation” while urging the public “to follow the news from the UAE’s official authorities and to avoid spreading rumors and false information,” according to WAM.

Although the US embassy cautioned earlier on “reports of a possible missile or drone strike,” a representative explained to Reuters that this warning was issued in light of the recent security incidents which occurred in the capital.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for three attacks on Abu Dhabi since the beginning of 2022 - though a fourth strike on the capital was claimed by a separate, lesser-known faction.