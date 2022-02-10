Saudi Arabia: Houthi drone intercepted, shrapnel wounds 12

After interception, coalition warns that 'crucial points will be bombed in Sana'a' in response

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis reported 12 people at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport were wounded by shrapnel on Thursday after air defenses intercepted an armed drone carrying explosives.

Material from the intercepted attack lightly wounded two Saudi Arabian nationals, in addition to citizens of the Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India.

The shrapnel also damaged some glass panels in the facades on airport grounds, state media reported.

Yahya Sarea, the military spokesperson for Yemen’s rebel faction, announced on Twitter that the Houthis targeted “an important military site at Abha airport with a Qasef-2K drone” and said that the attack hit its mark.

The Saudi-led coalition said that normal operations resumed at the airport after conventional safety procedures were conducted following the interception, according to state media.

Additionally, the coalition warned locals in Yemen’s Houthi-held capital, Sana’a, to evacuate civilian areas used by the rebels over the next 72 hours, cautioning that a number of sites will be struck.

“Crucial points will be bombed in Sana'a that the Houthis use to launch marches,” the coalition announced in a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Houthis have chosen to escalate blatantly by targeting civilian airports and civilians,” the coalition said.