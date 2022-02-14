Yemen: Saudi-led coalition hits Houthi satellite station in Sanaa

'The Houthis use the Ministry of Communications for hostile operations'

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen struck a Houthi rebel telecommunications system used to control drones, Saudi state television reported on Monday.

According to the source, the civilians of the ministries in Sanaa were previously called to evacuate, Reuters said, while the raid targeted a station near the office of Communications and Information Technology.

"We have destroyed a communication system used to operate drone control stations," the coalition was quoted as saying by the official Saudi news agency SPA.

"The Houthis are using the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Sanaa for hostile operations," she added.

The Houthi Al Masirah television channel for its part indicated that a "coalition attack destroyed the building of the TeleYemen company damaging a neighboring establishment."

The coalition that has been operating in Yemen since 2015 to support pro-government forces against the Houthis said the raids were carried out in "response" to the attack on Abha airport last week.

"Twelve civilians of different nationalities" were injured by a drone launched by Yemeni rebels backed by Iran.