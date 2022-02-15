Bennett in Bahrain: Crown prince envisions 'conflict-free' Mideast

'All responsible peoples must make an effort to achieve peace' Bahrain's crown prince says

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Tuesday morning with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa.

"All responsible peoples need to make an effort to achieve peace. Not that there has ever been a war between us, but relations between our countries have not been normal," the Bahraini leader said, according to Bennett's office.

"I believe that if we envision a broader, conflict-free Middle East based on the principles of mutual respect, understanding and shared responsibility for security, we will have to do more to know each other better and establish the Abrahamic agreements which are such a significant historic achievement,” the crown prince continued.

Israel established diplomatic relations with Bahrain in September 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Also joining the pact were the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan.

Bennett also met with representatives of the small Jewish community in Bahrain before meetings with the leaders of the Gulf monarchy, on the occasion of the first visit of an Israeli head of government to the country.

He also met with US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper.

The prime minister met later in the day with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa, at his private palace.

The king thanked Bennett for his visit, calling it "historic," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

For his part, Bennett called it a "great honor" to be able to visit the kingdom.

The premier continued: "I admire your courage and determination to build your country. I think we have discussed many ways to build new bridges and architecture for a stronger and more stable area. I look forward to continuing our excellent relationship."