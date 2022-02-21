Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip for gas, nuclear talks

Ebrahim Raisi greeted by Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, upon his arrival to Doha

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Qatar on his first visit to a Gulf Arab state Monday for a major gas summit that will be dominated by tensions over Ukraine.

Raisi and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, a close US ally, are also expected to discuss growing efforts to revive a stalled international deal to regulate Iran's nuclear program.

Tuesday's Gas Exporting Countries Forum will be overshadowed by growing tensions around Ukraine which have boosted demand for gas as well as the price paid by consumers.

Producing nations say they will not be able to provide substantial amounts of gas to Europe if Russia, which has been accused of preparing an attack on Ukraine, cuts supplies in any sanctions showdown.

Raisi has not traveled in the Gulf region since taking office in June, and it is only his fourth trip abroad. Qatari authorities imposed stringent security for his arrival at Doha airport, where he was met by the emir.

Qatar has added the Iran nuclear dispute to its list of diplomatic hotspots where it has taken a behind-the-scenes mediation role.

Earlier this month Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani went on an unannounced visit to Tehran after the emir met US President Joe Biden in Washington.

The Qatar government said that the emir and Raisi would discuss issues of "common concern" without giving details. Diplomats said, however, that the nuclear talks would be on the agenda.