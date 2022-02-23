Israeli company helps the UAE grow food in the desert

'Hydroponic is the answer for them, we can grow it in any climate'

Israel-based firm Ariel Global Links is shaping the future of farming in the Middle East through an eco-friendly approach to agriculture which conserves both space and water.

The company practices hydroponic farming - an agricultural technique where crops are grown primarily in nutrient-rich solutions instead of soil.

The technique enables farmers to produce significantly larger amounts of produce with only a small amount of space as the plants require only hydroponic piping infrastructure to grow.

Where land capacity would limit farmers to around 8,000 to 9,000 lettuce plants, workers can grow up to 40,000 plants in the same space through hydroponic innovation, Ariel Global Links CEO Gabriel Talker told i24NEWS.

Additionally, water used during the process is recycled, making hydroponic farming an ideal solution for the arid Middle East - and Ariel Global Links is already constructing its hydroponic farms in the Gulf for the United Arab Emirates.

“Hydroponic is the answer for them, we can grow it in any climate,” Talker said.

Development of more sustainable farming practices is a key issue for the UAE, and the country announced a joint climate friendly-agriculture initiative in partnership with the United States during last year’s COP26 climate conference.

The project, known as the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, recently announced it would double its funding goals to promote green investments.