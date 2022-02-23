Israeli citizen arrested in Saudi Arabia after publicly praising Israel

A surveillance video shows the man saying, 'Israel is the best country in the world'

An Israeli citizen is being held under arrest in Saudi Arabia for causing a ruckus in a pharmacy during which he praised Israel as "the best country in the world."

Sammi al-Obara, a resident of the Bedouin town of Rahat in the southern Negev, was arrested Tuesday while traveling to the kingdom to take part in a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Israel does not maintain any diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, which could complicate efforts to secure his release.

One of his relatives told Channel 12 that the Obara suffers from diabetes and that "sometimes, because of the disease, he cannot control his behavior."

According to him, Obara was in such a state of mind when he entered the pharmacy and was agitated at the service he received.

A surveillance video then shows him saying, "I swear to you, brother, we live in a good country. Israel is the best country in the world.”

Employees then called the police, who arrested Obara.

The family appealed to the Saudi authorities, explaining that Obara was ill and not in control of himself. They also sought the help of parliament member Mansour Abbas, head of the Islamist Ra'am party, which is part of the ruling coalition in Israel, and others.

A video shared on social media and apparently filmed by Obara himself on Tuesday shows him rampaging through the pharmacy.