UAE won’t pick a side in Ukraine conflict, urges diplomacy

The United Arab Emirates is attempting to remain neutral during the invasion of Ukraine, and “believes that taking sides would only lead to more violence,” a top official announced on Sunday.

The explanation arrived after the UAE declined to vote on a draft United Nations Security Council proposal which would condemn Russia for its incursion into Ukraine.

The initiative was shot down after a veto from Russia - which currently holds the UN Security Council Presidency.

Anwar Gargash, a senior diplomatic advisor to the UAE’s President Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, took to Twitter to explain the UAE’s abstention.

He said that the UAE will not choose factions to support throughout the Ukraine conflict but will instead call on all sides to commit to diplomacy.

“The UAE has a firm position regarding the United Nations, international law and the sovereignty of states, rejecting military solutions,” Gargash said.

“In the Ukrainian crisis, our priority is to encourage all parties to resort to diplomatic action and to negotiate to find a political solution.”

The UAE is embarking more towards a strategy of bridge building as the country looks to diplomacy-oriented policy shifts in its relationships.

In November of last year, Gargash said that the UAE is looking to expand on ties with neighboring states - including those that it may disagree with, like Iran.