UN Security Council imposes arms embargo on Yemen’s Houthi rebels

The United Nations Security Council on Monday imposed an arms embargo on the Iran-aligned Houthi rebel group in Yemen after it claimed several assaults on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this year.

Proposed by the UAE, the measure expands an embargo on several Houthi leaders to the entire group.

It received 11 votes in favor, while the remaining four council members - Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, and Norway - abstained.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi rebel group for seven years in a conflict largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war which is also causing a dire humanitarian crisis.

The UAE mission to the UN said the resolution would curtail the Houthis’ military capabilities and "push toward stopping their escalation in Yemen and the region.”

Saudi Arabia’s coalition, the United States, and UN sanctions monitors accuse Iran of supplying the Houthis with arms, which both Tehran and the rebel group deny.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, criticized the decision for ignoring "crimes" by the coalition.

He said on Twitter that any arms embargo that does not apply to the Western-backed alliance “had no value.”

The war has seen a major escalation this year with coalition warplanes strafing Houthi-held areas after the group engaged in drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.