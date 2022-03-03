UAE says Ukrainians eligible for visas on arrival

Gulf states are facing growing calls to take a stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates said Thursday that Ukrainian nationals are eligible for visas on arrival in the Gulf state as hundreds of thousands flee the war-struck country.

Kyiv’s embassy in the UAE previously said that Emirati authorities temporarily suspended visa waivers as of Tuesday, a move criticized by Ukraine as European countries have an “open-door” policy to the refugees.

In an apparent reversal of that decision, the Emirati Foreign Ministry announced that “Ukrainian nationals continue to be eligible for visas.”

A representative at the Ukrainian embassy told Reuters that the mission was working to get official confirmation from the UAE.

At the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, all six Gulf Arab states supported a vote to condemn Russia for its invasion and demand Moscow to withdraw its military forces.

This also contrasted with a UAE decision last week to abstain from voting on a UN Security Council resolution disapproving the invasion.

An Emirati official defended the abstention, saying that “taking sides would only lead to more violence.”

Some diplomats questioned the link between the UAE move and subsequent Russian approval of a UNSC vote to impose an arms embargo on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group, which is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE.

Gulf states - which historically balance Western allies and Russia - are facing growing calls from the West to take a global stand against the Russian military campaign.