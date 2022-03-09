Israeli army chief on first official visit to Bahrain

Kochavi greeted by his Bahraini counterpart, with Iran on the agenda

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi landed in Manama on Wednesday for his first official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the IDF said in a statement.

Upon his arrival to the Gulf state, the senior military official was received by Bahraini Defense Force Chief of Staff His Excellency Lt. Gen. Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi.

Kochavi is expected to also meet with His Highness Maj. Gen. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, commander of the Bahraini Royal Guard.

In addition, the Israeli army chief is scheduled to meet with other Bahraini senior military and state officials as well as US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Brad Cooper at the fleet's headquarters Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Kochavi is traveling with other senior military officials, including Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, the commander in charge of the Iran file.

During the visit, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi is overseeing the armed forces.

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is also in Bahrain, on Wednesday signing a program for cooperation in the health sector.

Horowitz signed the program with his Bahraini counterpart Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh.