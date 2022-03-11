Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison

The blogger became a symbol of freedom of expression around the world

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi has been released from prison in Saudi Arabia after serving a 10-year sentence for advocating an end to religious influence on public life, his wife said Friday.

"Raif called me. He is free," his wife Ensaf Haidar, who lives in Canada with their three children and had been advocating for his release, said.

Badawi's release was also confirmed by a Saudi security official who said on condition of anonymity that Badawi "was released today."

The winner of the Reporters Without Borders prize for press freedom was arrested and detained in Saudi Arabia in 2012 on charges of "insulting Islam," and at the end of 2014 was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

As a result, the 38-year-old became a symbol of freedom of expression around the world.