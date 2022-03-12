Yemen: 47 children killed, maimed in two months

'Violence, misery, and grief have been commonplace in Yemen with severe consequences on millions'

Forty-seven children were "killed or maimed" in Yemen's civil war in January and February following a surge in violence, the United Nations children's fund (UNICEF) said Saturday.

Children are the "first and most to suffer,” UNICEF said, adding that a total of at least over 10,000 minors have been killed or injured in a seven-year-long war.

"Just over the first two months of this year, 47 children were reportedly killed or maimed in several locations across Yemen," Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative to Yemen, said.

"Since the conflict escalated in Yemen nearly seven years ago, the UN verified that more than 10,200 children have been killed or injured. The actual number is likely much higher."

Hundreds of thousands of people have died as a direct or indirect consequence of Yemen's war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and government forces backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

In November, the UN Development Programme said 377,000 lives would have been lost through fighting, hunger, unclean water, and disease by the end of 2021.

"Violence, misery, and grief have been commonplace in Yemen with severe consequences on millions of children and families," Duamelle said.

"It is high time that a sustainable political solution is reached for people and their children to finally live in the peace they so well deserve."

The conflict is collapsing basic services such as healthcare and education, with millions of people displaced and 80 percent of the population dependent on aid.

A report released by the UN Security Council in January said nearly 2,000 children recruited by the Houthi rebels died on the battlefield between January 2020 and May 2021.