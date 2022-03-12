Saudi Arabia executes 81 in single day

Convicts 'found guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes'

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the Islamic kingdom in its modern history.

All had been "found guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes", the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, saying they included convicts linked to the Islamic State group, Al-Qaeda, Yemen's Houthi rebel forces or "other terrorist organizations."

The crimes included "the murdering of innocent men, women and children.”

The statement did not say how the executions were carried out or why the kingdom choose Saturday for the executions.

Saudi Arabia, noted for having one of the world's highest execution rates, typically carries out death sentences by beheading.

While the number of death penalty cases being carried out in Saudi Arabia dropped during the pandemic, the kingdom continued to behead convicts under King Salman and his highly influential son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The wealthy Gulf country has often come under criticism for its human rights record.