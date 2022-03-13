Iran unilaterally suspends talks with Saudi Arabia

'Iran has unilaterally suspended talks with Saudi Arabia'

Iran “unilaterally suspended” its fifth round of discussions with Saudi Arabia, a Tehran-affiliated news site reported on Sunday.

Planned talks were initially expected to take place between the two countries later in the week - Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Saturday that his state would host discussions between Riyadh and Tehran starting Wednesday, according to Reuters.

“Iran has unilaterally suspended talks with Saudi Arabia,” Nour news - a website affiliated with Tehran’s senior security institution - announced.

The report did not detail what prompted the suspension, nor did it provide a set date for when discussions with the Gulf country would resume.

The Saudi Center for International Communication (CIC) also did not release a statement on the matter or immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Riyadh and Tehran cut off official relations back in 2016, but started direct talks hosted by Iraq in 2021 as United Nations-led attempts to bring the war in Yemen to a close faltered.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are regional rivals who support opposing sides in the Yemen conflict - while Riyadh aids the country’s internationally recognized government with a military coalition, Tehran backs Yemen’s Islamist Houthi rebels.

Prior to suspending discussions, the two states held four rounds of talks in Iraq.