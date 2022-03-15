UAE’s Emirates Airline to launch Dubai-Tel Aviv flights

'Emirates is committed to creating new opportunities for business and tourism'

Emirates, the UAE’s largest airline, will launch daily services to Tel Aviv, Israel starting on June 23, 2022 - nearly two years since the Abraham Accords established official ties between the two countries.

The first flight, labeled EK931, is expected to depart from Dubai at 3:50 PM and touch down in Tel Aviv at 6:00 PM local time, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Though the service's initial debut was planned back in December, the spread of the Covid omicron variant prompted delays.

“We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer, and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub,” the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said, WAM reported.

The official said that the flights aim to expand on commercial opportunities and bolster relations between both states.

“Emirates is committed to creating new opportunities for business and tourism, and strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel,” Kazim explained.

Flights on this new service will also include around 20 tons of cargo capacity on each plane, which will provide “channels for Israeli businesses and start-ups to export products,” according to WAM.

Kazim envisioned a bright future for the new service, and expressed his gratitude to the state officials who made it possible.

“We are confident that our new services will have a positive impact on enhancing Israel’s connectivity to a wealth of global destinations, and we thank the UAE and Israeli authorities for their ongoing support in making this service possible,” he said.