UN seeks $4.3b for Yemen to avert mass starvation

'While Ukraine requires our urgent attention and focus right now, we cannot drop the ball on other crises'

The United Nations is seeking to raise over $4 billion at a pledging event on Wednesday for war-torn Yemen where humanitarian funding is dry as people face dire food insecurity.

According to UN bodies, more than 17 million people in Yemen need food assistance, which could rise to 19 million in the second half of 2022.

"While Ukraine understandably and rightly requires our urgent attention and focus right now, we cannot drop the ball on other crises," said Swedish foreign ministry official Carl Skau.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said aid agencies were already forced to cut back or stop food, health, and other vital assistance in Yemen where the economy and basic services have collapsed due to a seven-year-long war.

Food prices - which doubled last year due to a blockade imposed by a Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi rebels - are set to rise again since a third of the country’s wheat comes from Russia and Ukraine, which are in their own war.

On Monday, the World Food Programme warned that without substantial new funding, mass starvation and famine would follow.

According to Reuters, donor budgets were strained by Covid, the Afghanistan crisis, and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There are also concerns over allegations of Houthi interference in aid flows.