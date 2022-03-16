British PM meets Saudi crown prince as Ukraine war roils oil prices

Boris Johnson visits Gulf state to lobby for higher production

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with oil-rich Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to lobby for higher production on Wednesday after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent markets into turmoil.

Johnson, one of the few Western leaders to visit Riyadh since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, said he had a "very productive conversation" with Prince Mohammed, but did not announce any concessions from his hosts.

"I think you need to talk to the Saudis about that," Johnson told British media after the talks.

He added that there was a "lot of agreement that it's important to avoid inflation" and "an agreement that we need to work together to bring peace to Ukraine."

The UK leader is hoping the oil-rich Gulf states will raise production to help calm oil prices, which soared to nearly $140 a barrel before dropping below $100, and help end the West's dependency on Russian oil following the invasion.

In their talks, Johnson and Prince Mohammed discussed "regional and international issues of common interest and efforts exerted in their regard, including the developments in Ukraine," the official Saudi Press Agency said, without mentioning any talks on oil.