Report: Tel Aviv-Dubai flights still being canceled

Dubai airport officials reportedly reluctant to meet Shin Bet's security demands

Flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai are still being canceled as an airport security agreement between the two countries has yet to be concluded, contrary to previous reports, according to Globes.

The Israeli business news site reports that Israeli airlines have been forced to cancel dozens of flights for which tickets have already been sold, including flights over the Passover holiday.

At issue is the security arrangements for Israeli carriers at Dubai's international airport, which has not been resolved since Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed the Abraham Accords in September 2020.

Authorities in Dubai are reportedly reluctant to meet demands made by the Israel Security Services (Shin Bet) around the number of security officers stationed in Dubai and their access to the airport.

El Al, Arkia and Israir each operate four flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai, while UAE carrier flyDubai operates four flights.

Emirates, the UAE’s largest airline, will launch daily services to Tel Aviv starting on June 23.

"Handling of the security issue in Dubai is moving forward but is not yet fully ended," El Al, which handles security for Arkia and Israir, told Globes.

"El Al is working with the authorities to progress with the security arrangements issue, in a way that will allow the Israeli airlines to operate a schedule to Dubai that meets the size of the demand. Meanwhile a situation has inevitably been created that forces the Israeli airlines to cancel flights that have been sold and approved. The emotional distress caused to customers is understandable. At the same time, the circumstances in which the flights are canceled are circumstances beyond the control of El Al."